CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival is considering forming a team to assist tourists as the Cebu City Government works to clean up major attractions, make them safer to reach on foot and improve visitor facilities.

Archival said the team would help visitors find their way around Cebu City and get assistance after tourism stakeholders gave the city government’s tourism performance a score of four out of 10.

Industry representatives assessed safety and security, cleanliness, access to attractions and visitor services at the Cebu City Tourism Summit on Nov. 20. They cited poorly maintained heritage sites, limited parking, unclear walking routes, begging near landmarks and a shortage of public restrooms.

Tourism establishments received a separate score of six out of 10 for their accommodation services.

Archival said he thought the City deserved six out of 10 and welcomed the assessment as a chance to see where it could improve.

“I don’t know who gave the four, but that’s fine. This is a way of accepting something that we need to improve,” Archival said.

Walking routes

Archival said the City still had work to do to make its heritage district cleaner, safer and easier to visit. He cited traffic congestion and the need for routes that would let visitors walk safely between major landmarks.

Stakeholders called for better pedestrian links between Fort San Pedro, Plaza Independencia, Magellan’s Cross and the Parian district.

Site monitoring

Kenneth Siasar, Archival’s chief of staff, said City officials inspected the area around Magellan’s Cross over the weekend after the summit. During a follow-up inspection on Monday, Nov. 23, officials found discarded water bottles spilling out of a collection area near the landmark. Archival ordered staff to monitor the site and ensure regular garbage collection.

Siasar said the City would work with its anti-mendicancy committee to address reports of people, including children, asking for alms near heritage sites.

He said begging was more noticeable on busy weekends and some visitors felt they had to keep a close watch on their belongings while touring the sites.

Siasar said the City was looking at ways to prevent people from returning to the sites to beg after they had been moved away.

A need for restrooms

Stakeholders also raised concerns about the lack of nearby public restrooms at Magellan’s Cross.

Archival ordered the City to give tourists access to restrooms on the ground floor of the Cebu City Legislative Building.

Siasar said the City was also considering a separate public restroom near the landmark.

Archival called for consistent enforcement of city ordinances against activities that disturb tourists and other members of the public.

He urged City personnel to follow established procedures when handling violations.

Tourism and local business

Archival said the City should improve services for visitors alongside its campaigns to attract them. He recalled a business owner who told summit participants that an earlier visit to Cebu had inspired him to open a business in the city.

The mayor said the account showed how tourism could attract investment and help people earn a living.

The City launched its new tourism tagline, “Cebu to the World,” at the summit. (CAV)