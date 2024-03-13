Archival willing to run for Cebu City mayor, announces potential lineup

CEBU City Councilor Nestor Archival released his “potential” lineup if he decides to run for mayor in the 2025 midterm elections.

But he said he will only finalize his candidacy if there is enough financial support to fuel his campaign in next year's election.

Archival revealed on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, during the OpenLine media forum, his partial lineup, with former mayor Tomas Osmeña as his vice mayor candidate.

For the Cebu City South District representative, Archival has Rodrigo “Bebot’ Abellanosa on his list, while for the North District representative, it will be Mary Ann Delos Santos.

The lineup for his city councilors in the South District includes Jose Abellanosa, Margarita “Margot” Osmeña, and Eugenio “Jun” Gabuya.

In the North District, his councilors will be lawyer Sisinio “Bebs” Andales, Alvin Dizon, and Alvin Arcilla.

Archival was endorsed by Tomas Osmeña as the mayoral candidate next year.

If he is elected as mayor, Archival said that among his agenda is the "in-house" order within the City's leadership.

He observed through his years as a city councilor that there were a lot of officers in the City Hall who were neophyte and inexperienced, thus he said they must be complemented with individuals who are experienced and experts.

Another agenda was to look for "right" and "realistic" finances that would fuel the city's programs and projects and avoid wastage.

This includes allocating the only needed funds for every department based on their annual expenses.

"I was telling Tommy to give me time, I mean the willingness is one of the ingredients to run but some of the resources like financial resources, you need that. If I cannot find it, then I won't run. So, I'm trying to find ways and how I can find it," Archival said. (EHP)