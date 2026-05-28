Arci plans to freeze her eggs

Actress Arci Muñoz revealed that she is planning to freeze her eggs, similar to what several other celebrities have done. According to Arci, she still hopes to have children in the future even if she does not have a husband or partner.

At 37 years old, Arci remains single and admitted that she no longer actively wishes for a romantic relationship.

“I don’t actually pray for that anymore. I just pray, ‘Lord, if I’m not meant to have someone like a partner in my life, that’s fine,’” Arci shared in an interview on Karen Davila’s vlog.

“I’ve kind of accepted it at my age right now. I’m 37. I’m not closing my doors, of course. It’s still really nice to have someone by your side as you grow old.” / TRC S