Arcilla eyes board exam aid for graduates

CEBU City Councilor Alvin Arcilla has proposed an ordinance that would provide financial assistance to graduates in Cebu City who are unable to take licensure examinations because of financial constraints.

Filed on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, the measure seeks to provide up to P15,000 to qualified residents to help cover board exam-related expenses, including review center fees, application costs, transportation, and other incidental expenses.

City officials said they are studying the budgetary requirements to ensure the program will not affect existing scholarship programs.

Arcilla said the proposal is part of the City’s broader effort to expand educational assistance beyond college graduation, amid concerns that many students are unable to complete the final step toward professional employment because of financial difficulties.

“We already have a scholarship program, but sadly, after students graduate, many are still too poor to take the board exam,” Arcilla said during a media forum.

He noted that while many students successfully earn degrees, some are forced to postpone or abandon plans of becoming licensed professionals because they cannot afford review programs and examination fees.

Arcilla said the proposed measure aims to bridge that gap and give graduates a genuine opportunity to transition from education to employment.

He added that the City is studying the feasibility of granting up to P15,000 per beneficiary, depending on available funds and possible adjustments in city expenditures.

If approved, the ordinance could benefit around 17,000 graduates in Cebu City.

Arcilla emphasized that professional licenses remain essential for graduates seeking stable jobs and better income opportunities, particularly in fields such as education, engineering, nursing, criminology, and other regulated professions.

“The dreams of our young people should not end with a diploma,” he said.

The proposal comes amid ongoing discussions within the Cebu City Council on improving access to education and strengthening support systems for students from financially disadvantaged families.

Earlier council discussions highlighted how transportation costs, tuition, and daily allowances continue to burden scholars from mountain barangays and low-income communities.

During a recent executive session, officials from the Cebu City Scholarship Office reported that many students struggle to sustain their education because of rising transportation and living expenses. Some students from upland barangays reportedly spend as much as P300 daily on commuting.

The council is also tackling other education-related measures, including proposals to establish a Cebu City-run local college with satellite campuses in the north and south districts to make tertiary education more accessible to underserved communities. / CAV