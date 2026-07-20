Arcilla seeks cockfight rules

A CEBU City councilor seeks a legal review of traditional game fowl activities after about 50 people were arrested for alleged illegal gambling despite organizers reportedly obtaining a city permit.

Councilor Alvin Arcilla, in a proposed resolution, asked the City Council’s committee on laws to determine whether existing laws allow traditional game fowl activities during barrio fiestas and whether they may be legally exempted, regulated, or authorized.

The resolution was filed after law enforcement authorities arrested around 50 participants during a recent barrio fiesta in Cebu City for allegedly engaging in illegal gambling. Each reportedly faces a fine of P30,000.

Police often file charges under Presidential Decree (PD) 449, or the Cockfighting Law of 1974, as amended, in relation to PD 1602, which prescribes stiffer penalties for illegal gambling, depending on the circumstances of the operation.

The measure noted that the event organizer had allegedly obtained a permit from the Cebu City Government, raising questions about the legal effect of such permits and whether they can authorize activities prohibited under national law.

Arcilla said the police operation has created confusion among barangays, fiesta organizers and residents over whether traditional game fowl activities, long practiced during local fiestas, remain lawful and under what conditions they may be conducted.

The proposed resolution directs the committee on laws to determine whether current laws provide any legal exemption or regulatory mechanism for the activities.

If none exists, it also seeks recommendations on possible legislative or administrative measures to guide barangays, organizers and government agencies while ensuring compliance with existing laws. / CAV