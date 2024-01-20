Ardent display of Faith for Sto. Niño

Cebu

MAGNET OF LOVE. A devotee aboard one of the vessels tailing the official galleon carrying the image of Sto. Niño raises his own image of the miraculous Sto. Niño as the seaborne procession traverses the waters of Lapu-Lapu City to Cebu City. / HANS MIKAEL SAETRE
WORTH THE WAIT. Devotees of the Holy Child in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City patiently wait for the galleon carrying the image of the Sto. Niño de Cebu, to pass by their area early Saturday morning, Jan. 20, 2024. The seaborne procession is part of the annual Fiesta Señor celebration spearheaded by the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño. / JEM CAÑADA
UNWAVERING FAITH. Around 1.2 million devotees walk six kilometers and endure the heat of the sun to show their unwavering faith to the Holy Child during the Solemn Foot procession on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. / AMPER CAMPAÑA
PIT SENYOR! Festive vibes permeated Barangay Pasil in Cebu City on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, as a spirited celebration unfolded following the seaborne procession for the Holy Child. / AMPER CAMPAÑA
‘RESTING’ NIÑO. A devotee places her image of the Holy Child in a stroller while waiting for the image of the Sto. Niño de Cebu to pass along Osmeña Blvd. during the Solemn Foot Procession on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. / KAISER JAN FUENTES
Approximately 400 sea vessels tailed behind the LCT Martin VIII, which carried the blessed images of Señor Sto. Niño, the titular head of the Archdiocese of Cebu, the Our Lady of Guadalupe, patroness of the Archdiocese, and St. Joseph the Worker, in the seaborne procession held at dawn Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, a day before the feast day of the Sto. Niño.

The seaborne procession, a reenactment of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines, drew about 200,000 devotees who participated both at sea and on land.

The seaborne procession from the Naval Forces Central in Lapu-Lapu City to Pier 1 in Cebu City, traversing the waters under the first Mactan-Mandaue bridge, ended smoothly and orderly.

The vibrant celebration spirit extended to Barangay Pasil, Cebu City, where residents and devotees engaged in the customary water-drenching tradition.

In the afternoon, thousands of devotees walked six kilometers along Osmeña Blvd. to V. Rama Ave., then to A. Borromeo St. and back to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño in the Solemn Foot Procession of the 459th Fiesta Señor, to pay homage to the Holy Child, braving the intense heat along the way.

