Are Faith da Silva and Sam Verzosa dating?

RUMORS are circulating about a possible relationship between Kapuso actress Faith da Silva and Sam Verzosa after a video of them attending Jessica Sanchez concert at the Araneta Coliseum on May 16, 2026, went viral.

Many netizens became curious whether the two are already a couple or if Sam is still courting Faith.

The two were also previously spotted together during the Miss Universe Philippines Grand Coronation Night 2026 on May 2. However, some people online have already expressed disapproval of their rumored relationship.

“One netizen commented, ‘Oh no, Flamara, stay away from him, he’s a red flag, according to Mitena,’” referring to the characters Flamara and Mitena from the GMA fantasy series Encantadia.

Sam was last known to be in a relationship with actress Rhian Ramos, while Faith was previously linked to actor Albert Martinez. / TRC S