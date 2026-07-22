Are Gazini Ganados, Gab Lagman dating?

RUMORS linking Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados, 30, and actor Gab Lagman, 30, first surfaced in 2023.

The speculation resurfaced after Gab was spotted supporting Gazini during her stint as a contestant in the Miss Grand International All Stars pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 30, 2026.

So, what is the real score between them? “Right now, I’m just happy with Viva All Star Games. That’s all I can say,” the actor said during the Viva All Star Games media conference on Monday, July 20, as quoted by Pep.ph.

He added: “I’m proud of her and she’s my best friend. We’ve known each other for a long time, about nine years already. We’re happy. We’re focused on our careers.”

Gab is among the celebrities set to play in the Viva All Star Games at the Araneta Coliseum on Aug. 16. Speaking about basketball, he said: “It’s my first love. I always make time for basketball. I’m very happy that Viva gave us this opportunity through the All Star Games. I’m very thankful that we’ve been given the chance to showcase our skills.”

Aside from Gab, celebrities reportedly joining the event include Jairus Aquino, Joseph Marco, Rabin Angeles, Jerome Ponce, Mark Gallo and others. / TRC S