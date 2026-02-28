Carmel Edullantes

/ Abellana National School

With election season behind us, the walls of our school have settled into silence. The newly elected SSLG officers now carry the mantle of leadership. Posters are gone, jingles have faded, and the debates over who could change student life have ended. Yet one question lingers — are we, as students, truly ready for change?

Change is never easy. During campaigns, we cheer for promises of “better” — better projects, better activities, better leadership. But “better” is a heavy word. It demands more than titles; it demands action. Real change requires cooperation, patience, and unity.

Our new SSLG officers may bring fresh energy, but will they match or surpass the work of their predecessors? We are used to old routines, which makes it difficult to embrace new ones. Still, if we want progress, we must let go of habits that hold us back. Leadership survives not on titles alone but on trust and collaboration. What is the point of leaders without people willing to follow?

It is easy to criticize, to say “they should do better.” But are we ready to do better ourselves? Readiness means contributing ideas, respecting efforts, and showing patience. Projects take time, and results do not appear overnight. Student leaders are not wiser or stronger than we are — they are peers who chose to step up. That alone deserves admiration.

Leadership is not a one-sided journey; it is a partnership. Our officers represent us, but they are still students who are learning and growing. They need support as much as accountability.

So, are we ready for change? If we open our minds, contribute, and stand with our leaders, the answer is yes. Yes, we are ready to be better. Yes, we are ready to build the change we asked for. The future of our school begins now — and it begins with all of us.