Are your fidgets safe? Squeeze safely

The squishy craze may have started as a harmless little squeeze, but as fidgets make their way into Filipino hands, a recent warning from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is worth paying attention to.

From NeeDoh-style cubes and slow-rising food squishies to glittery dumplings and other oddly satisfying blobs, these toys are increasingly easy to find in Philippine online marketplaces.

That doesn’t mean every squishy sitting on someone’s trading mat is dangerous. But it does make where the toy came from worth considering.

Know what you’re buying

The CPSC recently warned consumers about fake and counterfeit squishy toys that may fail to meet safety requirements. According to the agency, some products may contain water beads, gels, liquids, powders or other unknown fillings. Others may contain excessive levels of lead, prohibited phthalates or other hazardous chemicals.

The warning is particularly relevant for toys bought from unfamiliar online sellers, where it can be harder to determine whether a product has undergone the required safety testing.

The agency’s advice is “know the seller.” It recommends purchasing from reputable retailers and verified sellers with clear contact and return information.

It also advises consumers to “beware of bargains,” particularly when a toy is being sold for substantially less than its usual price.

Give it a little inspection

Before adding another cute blob to the collection, take a closer look.

Authorities advise checking packaging for manufacturer or importer information, age grading and safety warnings. It also recommends stopping use of a squishy that is “torn, punctured, leaking, sticky, unusually soft, discolored or beginning to deteriorate.”

A strong chemical smell or a toy that feels unusually oily or sticky is also a reason to put it down.

In other words, that suspiciously cheap squishy with no identifiable manufacturer might not be the bargain it looks like.

And please, don’t microwave it

This deserves its own warning because, apparently, the internet needed one.

The CPSC is reiterating its warning about a viral trend encouraging children and teens to microwave squishy toys. Videos may show the toys expanding, changing texture or bursting, but the agency says these demonstrations “are dangerous and should never be attempted or imitated.”

Squishies can also become dangerously hot when left in direct sunlight, inside a hot vehicle or near a heater. If heated, they can burst and release material hot enough to cause severe burns.

A little moderation goes a long way

The current fidget boom is fun, but not every viral blob needs to end up in the collection.

Choose reputable sellers, inspect toys regularly and keep damaged ones away from children. If a toy has an unknown manufacturer, missing safety information or questionable filling, it’s probably not worth the trade. S