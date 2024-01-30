AREIT receives edge-zero carbon certification for 8 office buildings

AYALA Land’s REIT subsidiary, AREIT Inc. (AREIT) received Edge Zero Carbon Certification for eight office buildings comprising 354,000 square meters, making Ayala Land and AREIT’s offices the largest Edge Zero Carbon certified portfolio in the Philippines.

Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (Edge) is an international green building certification and an innovation of the International Finance Corp. (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group.

Edge Zero Carbon is the highest level of Edge certification granted to properties that have neutralized their carbon emissions through renewable energy use.

It requires a minimum of 40 percent energy savings and 20 percent savings in water and embodied carbon in materials compared to the base case.

The eight AREIT buildings awarded with Edge Zero Carbon Certification were Glorietta 1 and 2 Corporate Center, Solaris One, McKinley Exchange Corporate Center in Makati, Vertis North Corporate Centers 1, 2, and 3 in Quezon City, and The 30th Corporate Center in Pasig on account of a 45.33 percent improvement in energy efficiency, 49.07 percent in water, and 61.88 percent in embodied carbon material reduction.