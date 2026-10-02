Arena hosts EASL tip-off

CEBUANO basketball fans are expected to pack the newly opened SM Seaside City Arena on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, as Cebu hosts the much-awaited opening of the East Asia Super League (EASL) season.

The spotlight will be on the league’s newest entry, the Abra Weavers, the first Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) team to represent the Philippines in the international competition.

The Weavers, the No. 1 team in the MPBL under coach Yong Garcia, will take on Hong Kong Eastern in the main game scheduled for 7 p.m.

In the preliminary match at 4 p.m., Macau Hou Chon battles the Taipei Fubon Braves.

The game also marks the first professional basketball contest to be played at the newly built world-class arena in Cebu.

The EASL campaign is a major milestone for Abra, which joined the MPBL only in 2024. It is also the biggest international competition the Weavers have entered since becoming part of the MPBL.

Last season, the Weavers showed their strength by capturing the MPBL championship.

But a much tougher challenge awaits this time as they face international teams featuring quality players from different countries.

Standing first in Abra’s way is Hong Kong powerhouse Eastern, which is making its third consecutive EASL appearance.

The reigning Hong Kong SAR champions finished with a 3-3 record in their first EASL campaign in 2024-25 and scored notable victories over the Taipei Fubon Braves and Seoul SK Knights last season.

Abra, however, will have more than its own firepower. The Weavers can also count on the strong support of Cebuano basketball fans.

Leading Abra’s championship core is reigning MPBL MVP Dave Ildefonso, along with explosive Fil-Am guard DJ Fenner and 2025 MPBL Rookie of the Year Raven Gonzales.

Also in the lineup are Jake Figueroa, Tucker Molina, Mike Ayonayon, and Encho Serrano.

Abra further strengthened its roster with the addition of 6-foot-11 Malick Diouf, a former UP standout and UAAP MVP, and former PBA import Jaylen Johnson.

The two reinforcements are expected to provide Abra with added size and physicality as the Weavers take on the international competition.

Garcia is expected to parade a starting five of Freddy Ibrahim, Dave Ildefonso, DJ Fenner, Jaylen Johnson and Malick Diouf.

His rotation is expected to include Gonzales, Figueroa, Molina, Nico Elorde, John Uduba, Ernest Felicilda, Florencio Serrano and Rian Ayonayon.

Also available for Abra are Fadi Ibrahim, Shaun Ildefonso, Will Lee, Drex Delos Reyes, Alfred Batino and Micheal Eric.

The Abra Weavers are grouped in Group C with Hong Kong Eastern, Japan’s Ryukyu Golden Kings, and Chinese Taipei’s Taoyuan Pauian Pilots.

For Abra, the historic journey begins in Cebu. / JBM