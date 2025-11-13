Argao Council summons DPWH, contractors

THE Argao Municipal Council has summoned officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 2nd Engineering District and contractors of four ongoing flood control projects to appear before the body on Nov. 25, 2025.

The Council took action fearing a recurrence of the deadly flooding brought by Typhoon Tino, which has affected other parts of Cebu. In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, Argao Vice Mayor Orvi Ortega said the move aims to clarify concerns over the projects’ implementation, quality, and costs.

Both Argao and Dalaguete are located in the southeastern part of Cebu. Argao has a vast river system that flows from Dalaguete, through several upland barangays down to the coastal areas of Canbanua, Talaytay, and Langtad.

Ortega and several council members conducted an ocular inspection of the flood control sites, discovering multiple issues:

The projects are far from complete despite ongoing construction.

The flood-control project between Barangays Talaytay and Canbanua did not follow the river’s original and natural course.

The contract amounts appear unusually high and nearly uniform across the four separate flood control projects.

The projects under scrutiny are located in Barangays Langtad, Sumaguan, Lengigon, and Mompeller in Argao, with contract costs ranging from P94 million to P96 million each. The contractors include UY Condev Corporation, QM Builders, and Quirante Construction Corporation, with completion dates set between late 2025 and early 2026.

These findings prompted the council to summon the DPWH 2nd Engineering District and the contractors to explain during the regular session on Nov. 25.

According to Ortega, the inspection raised more questions than answers about the projects’ effectiveness, especially after Typhoon Tino caused widespread flooding and loss of lives in Liloan, Compostela, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Talisay City, Balamban, and Asturias.

“The tragic incident has laid on the table several legitimate questions on the effectiveness of the so-called flood control projects, including the completeness and quality of work on the same,” Ortega said.

He urged Argaowanons to attend the regular session on Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. or watch the proceedings online, saying, “Safety is everybody’s concern.” / CDF