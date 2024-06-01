Argao fire station receives 5 fire alarms in one day

FIVE fire alarms were reported to the Argao fire station in a 24-hour period on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1.

Joel Orbeta, the Chief Operator of the Argao Command Center, made this revelation.

Orbeta stated in an interview with SunStar Cebu that the first fire happened around 11 a.m. on Friday in Upper Candabong, Barangay Jampang, where mango and coconut trees were struck.

The fire was thought to have been started by burning trash.

The second fire broke out at about 9:45 a.m. on June 1 in Barangay Lengigon and was said to have been caused by burning coconut husks.

It was around 11:16 a.m. when the third fire incident occurred in Barangay Mompeller, which was likewise brought on by rubbish burning, and it struck bamboo and coconut trees.

Around 1:38 p.m., the fourth fire destroyed bamboo trees in Upper Talaytay, followed by the grass fire at 1:40 p.m. in Sitio Payahan, Barangay Bogo. (DVG, TPT)