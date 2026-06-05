Argao innovator showcases low-cost organic fertilizer

AT 82 YEARS old, Argao-based innovator Roberto Bajenting continues to promote environmental sustainability, showcasing his eco-friendly inventions with fellow technologians during the World Environment Day 2026 celebration held at the Heritage Park of the Cebu Provincial Capitol Compound on Friday, June 5, 2026.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, Bajenting explained how he, together with students from the Cebu Institute of Technology–University, innovated a low-cost liquid organic fertilizer developed from various plant-based materials. The project demonstrates practical and accessible solutions to environmental challenges.

Bajenting has been practicing organic farming for more than 20 years.

“Farmers used to buy expensive synthetic fertilizer which can damage the soil and plant,” Bajenting said.

The fertilizer is produced using natural ingredients such as guava, malunggay, mulberry, avocado, papaya leaves and seaweed, offering an alternative to synthetic fertilizers while promoting sustainable agricultural practices. Processing the fertilizer takes a week.

Opportunity

For Bajenting, the presentation served as an opportunity to share innovations that encourage communities to make use of locally available resources and adopt environmentally responsible practices.

“In agriculture, cost-saving is important, how to make fresh produce inexpensive,” Bajenting said.

His exhibit was among the highlights of the World Environment Day observance dubbed “Lihok Na, Karon Na,” a day-long environmental awareness campaign that gathered environmental advocates, innovators, businesses, government agencies, academic institutions and civil society organizations.

Organized by Regional Center of Expertise on Education (RCE) for Sustainable Development (ESD) Cebu coordinator Maria Rosario Ballescas and its partner organizations, the event aimed to strengthen public awareness of environmental stewardship and inspire collective action toward sustainability.

RCE ESD partnered with the Cebu Provincial Government, the Cebu Archdiocesan Commission on Environmental Concern and Kaabag sa Sugbo, in collaboration with over 30 civil society organizations, local government units, the academe and religious groups. / Justin John U. Bugtai, CNU Intern