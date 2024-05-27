Argao police finding out if human remains belong to missing woman

HUMAN remains were discovered in the mountain barangay of Casay in Argao, Cebu, at around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 27, 2024.

The Argao police immediately launched an investigation upon learning of the finding to determine whether the human remains belonged to Mary Mae Mier, 32, a married resident of Sitio Dubdub, Barangay Talaga, Argao, who had been listed as missing since May 11, 2024.

Mier was last seen at her place of employment in Sitio Ticoy, Barangay Bogo, Argao on May 11 at noon.

The victim’s possessions found near the bones, such as ID, necklace, lipstick, a sling bag and sandal, were recognized by her daughter and husband.

Major Ivy Martin Bartolome, the chief of the Argao Police Station, suggested that a DNA test be performed on the victim's older brother and daughter to see whether the bones found were indeed Mier's.

The police will carry out further inquiry to determine who killed her after confirmation.

Someone who gathered pastures for animals found the human remains.

The guy then informed Barangay Captain Marlon Sombilon, who then called the police.

The authorities also recovered a gun holster from the scene. (DVG, TPT)