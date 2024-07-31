Argao Police Station chief receives death threats

THE top official of the Argao Police Station received death threats on his messenger account after one of the members of Roel Gomez Robbery Group was killed during a police operation in the mountain barangay of Apo in Argao town on July 26, 2024.

“Maayo raka sturya, wala ka sa buhat! buk-on ko na imung ulo makita ka," was the message that he received on his messenger on July 27, according to Argao Police Station Chief Major Janus Giangan in an interview with SunStar Cebu.

(You are only good in words, not in action! I will break your head, watch it.)

However, Giangan claimed that the life-threatening messages did not deter him from going after Roel Gomez and his cohort.

The Argao police were responding to an indiscriminate firing alarm allegedly done by Gomez and his accomplices Jimboy Mejares and Eugene Asentista.

When the authorities ordered the three to surrender, the suspects fled and Asentista opened fire on them.

The police then returned fire and hit Asentista in the body, killing him.

Gomez and Mejares managed to get away and are still being hunted by the police.

The court has issued seven arrest warrants against Gomez for various offenses, including three counts of murder.

The other counts included robbery with intimidation, illegal firearm possession, attempted murder, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Giangan said he was certain that Gomez was the one who sent him death threats because he was aware of his two social media profiles. (AYB, TPT)