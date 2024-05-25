Argao reveals youth smoking trend in Evali surveillance

IN AN effort to create a healthier locality, the local government of Argao led the first E-Cigarette or Vaping-Associated Lung Injury (Evali) surveillance in Central Visayas, unveiling a significant number of young vapers and e-cigarette smokers in the town.

In a Facebook post on May 24, 2024, the Department of Health Central Visayas Center for Health Development indicated that 20 percent of secondary students are vape users, and 40 percent use both vapes and traditional cigarettes.

The surveillance is conducted from March to April in five different schools in Argao.

Dr. Junjie Zuasula, an epidemiologist from the University of Cebu Medical Center, in the same post, praised the town for its pioneering effort in conducting the first Evali surveillance in Central Visayas.

Evali

According to the American Lung Association, the name Evali represents e-cigarette or vaping-related lung injury.

Initially, it was referred to as Vapi, or vaping-associated pulmonary disease. The new name was chosen in response to an increasing number of cases of serious lung illness linked to the use of e-cigarettes and other vaping products, the first of which was discovered in 2019. (CDF)