Argao shooting suspect arrested

AUTHORITIES arrested one of the suspects in the fatal shooting that left one man dead and two others injured in a mountainous village in Argao, Cebu, as police pursue a personal grudge as a possible motive behind the attack.

Arrested was Esteban Zamora Solis Jr., 35, a resident of Barangay Capio-an, Argao. He was nabbed in a manhunt operation conducted by the Argao Municipal Police Station around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Solis was identified as one of the gunmen involved in the shooting on Tuesday night, June 30, in Purok Tambis, Barangay Capio-an.

The attack killed Rocky Bernabe Celada, 36, and injured Edsel Campaner and Anselmo Canitam. Another companion, Anderson Padilla, escaped unharmed.

Police said witnesses identified Solis as one of the suspects, prompting a hot pursuit operation that led to his arrest. Recovered from him were a .45-caliber pistol, a magazine and five rounds of ammunition.

Authorities are still searching for the other suspects, who allegedly arrived at the scene aboard a car and a motorcycle before opening fire on the victims.

Investigators are looking into a personal grudge as a possible motive but have not ruled out the possible involvement of illegal drugs.

Police are also examining the possibility of retaliation, noting that Celada had served five years in prison for a frustrated murder case.

Family members said Celada often warned residents against illegal drugs, citing the hardships he experienced while incarcerated. They believe this may have contributed to the attack, although police said the motive has yet to be established.

According to investigators, the victims were outside a house when the suspects arrived and repeatedly fired at them. Celada died on the spot, while Campaner and Canitam were rushed to a hospital for treatment. Padilla was able to run to safety.

The suspects fled after the shooting.

Police said the manhunt for the remaining suspects is ongoing. (AYB)