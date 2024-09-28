Argao skimboarding tourney draws crowd

NOW in its 19th year, the Argao skimboarding competition continues to attract more participants from the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

Encouraging new athletes and developing skill levels among the riders, the event evolved into a “Boardriding Festival” in 2018, which included competitions in skateboarding (downhill and surf skate) and stand-up paddle (10-kilometer-long distance and sprint).

The 7th Argao Cebu Boardriding Festival was held on Sept. 19-22, 2024.

The downhill skateboarding race was held in the mountain barangays of Catang and Panadtaran; the surf skate competition was held at the Old Argao Pier in Barangay Poblacion, while the stand-up paddle and skimboarding competitions were held at Lawis Point, Poblacion.

The festival is part of the various activities for the feast day of Argao’s patron saint, San Miguel Arcangel.

Before the competitions, coastal clean-up and tree-planting activities were spearheaded by the organizers of the event, Sali Argao Boardriding and Adventure Inc. / PR