Argao warns beachgoers over jellyfish sightings

Summary:

The Argao MDRRMO advised beachgoers and residents to exercise caution on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, after small jellyfish were spotted near Lawis Beach and Argao Pier.

Authorities warned that these tiny, translucent, black, or brown jellyfish can cause painful stings, skin irritation, and discomfort, particularly affecting children and individuals with sensitive skin.

Swimmers are urged to check waters carefully, avoid visible jellyfish areas, wear protective rash guards or wetsuits, and closely supervise children to prevent accidental contact.

RESIDENTS and travelers planning to visit the beaches of Argao have been advised to exercise caution after small jellyfish were spotted in several coastal areas, particularly near Lawis Beach and the Argao Pier.

The advisory was issued by the Argao Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, following reports and photos showing clusters of tiny jellyfish drifting near the shoreline.

Authorities said the jellyfish, though small, can still cause painful stings, itching, skin irritation and discomfort, especially among children and individuals with sensitive skin.

Beachgoers were warned to watch for tiny translucent, black or brown jellyfish that may be difficult to spot in the water. Authorities said these marine creatures are often carried near shore after high tide, strong winds or warmer sea conditions.

The MDRRMO reminded swimmers and resort guests to check the water carefully before entering and avoid areas where jellyfish are visible. Wearing rash guards or wetsuits was also recommended to reduce skin exposure while swimming.

Authorities stressed that people should never touch jellyfish, even those washed ashore, because their stingers may remain active and can still inflict painful stings.

Parents were also urged to closely supervise children during swimming activities to prevent accidental contact with the jellyfish. / DPC