Argument leads to stabbing in Barili town, injuring 1

A FISHERMAN landed in the hospital after he was stabbed by his neighbor around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 22, 2023, in Barangay San Rafael, Barili town, southwest Cebu.

The 24-year-old victim, Earl Jean Dabon, single, with live-in partner, sustained stab wounds in the body.

His attacker, Arnel Pancho Abonales, 40, a construction worker, was taken into custody.

In an investigation by Police Senior Master Sgt. Gilbert Encabo of the Barili Police Station, the victim and the suspect were both drunk when they got into an argument that turned physical.

But the younger Dabon outmatched Abonales, who grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim in the stomach.

Dabon was brought to the Barili District Hospital for medical attention.

The suspect will be facing a charge for frustrated homicide. (GPL, TPT)