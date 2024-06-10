Argument over fighting cock leads to fatal stabbing in Malabuyoc, Cebu

Following a heated altercation over a fighting cock, a farmer was fatally stabbed by another farmer.

The incident took place around 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, 2024, in Malabuyoc, Cebu.

Police identified the victim as alias Juan, 50, married, and the suspect as alias Pablo, 33, with live-in partner.

Juan sustained a stab wound in the stomach.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

According to Police Senior Master Sergeant Ronelio Duerme, the chief investigator of Malabuyoc Police Station, the victim and the suspect were having a drinking session when they got into an argument after the former told the latter that he wanted his fighting cock back.

The culprit reportedly took care of the rooster.

The victim returned home and sat on the stairs to prevent more confrontations.

The suspect followed him and tried to pull him down, but the victim resisted, so the suspect stabbed him with a sheath knife (plamingko). (DVG, TPT)