Ariana Grande joins ‘Focker In-Law’ as franchise newcomer

Grammy-winning singer and actress Ariana Grande joins Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro in the latest installment of the Meet the Parents franchise, “Focker In-Law,” which opens in Philippine cinemas on Nov. 25.

In a newly released character featurette, Grande shared her excitement about joining the comedy franchise, admitting she has long been a fan of its films.

“I have always been a huge fan of the Fockers franchise,” Grande said, describing the opportunity to be part of the film as something she never expected.

Grande plays Olivia Jones, the girlfriend of Greg Focker’s (Stiller) son, who is introduced to the family and finds herself caught in the familiar dynamics between the Fockers and the Byrnes.

“I absolutely loved the character,” Grande said. “I love the way she challenges the Fockers’ and the Byrnes’s dynamic.”

Directed by John Hamburg, who also co-wrote the previous three Meet the Parents films, “Focker In-Law” reunites returning cast members Stiller, De Niro, Teri Polo and Blythe Danner, alongside newcomers Skyler Gisondo, Beanie Feldstein and Eduardo Franco. / JAT S