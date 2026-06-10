Ariana Grande, partner call it quits

After more than two years of being in a relationship, American singer-actress Ariana Grande and singer-actor Ethan Slater have reportedly broken up.

According to a report by People, the two quietly ended their relationship several months ago.

Ariana and Ethan both came from failed marriages in 2023 when they started dating.

The couple did not publicly discuss their relationship, but they shared several sweet photos on social media and were often seen going on dates together.

Ariana and Ethan met on the set of “Wicked,” where Ariana played Glinda, while Ethan portrayed Boq. / TRC