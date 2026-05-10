Ariana Grande teases deeply personal themes in upcoming album ‘Petal’

SINGER-ACTRESS Ariana Grande has teased her upcoming album “Petal,” describing the project as “a little feral” in a video posted on her social media accounts on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Grande explained that the album, set for release in July, centers on detaching from negativity and personal struggles.

“Basically about something that is full of life growing through the cracks of something cold, hard and challenging. It’s something kind of about breaking up with all different kinds of negative attachments — whether it’s my own monsters in my head, external voices, or things that no longer serve me,” she said in a video.

“Petal” follows Grande’s seventh album, “Eternal Sunshine,” released in 2024. She is also set to kick off “The Eternal Sunshine Tour” across North America from June to August.

Beyond music, Grande will also appear in the upcoming film “Focker-in-Law,” which is scheduled for release this November. / JAT