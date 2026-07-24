Arkiteks 11 seeing action in AFC

ARKITEKS United will field a stacked team of former University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) players as it competes in the Men’s Open Division 2 of the 26th Aboitiz Football Cup.

Leading Arkiteks United this season are former University of Santo Tomas (UST) senior players Zidane Alanquihan and Joshua Genson, along with ex-UST junior standouts Kiann Partosa and Julian Cabatingan.

They will be joined by erstwhile University of San Carlos players Nathan Bajarias and Leonel James Fernandez, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu forward Sydney Kamichi, and Don Bosco Technical College booters Lance Alkuino and Cyril Calo.

Arkiteks United is grouped with Don Bosco Magone, University of the Philippines, Sportgen FC, and Sporting FC. The team will open its campaign on Aug. 8, 2026.

Meanwhile, the 26th Aboitiz Football Cup officially kicks off Saturday, July 25, with matches in the Players 6 and Players 8 divisions at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Talisay City, Cebu. / EKA