Armed man dies after refusing to surrender in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City

AFTER refusing to give up, a man who was reported for carrying a gun died in a shootout with the authorities.

The incident happened at 11:25 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2024, in Sitio Tevil, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City.

Police Major John Lynbert Yango, the commander of the Waterfront Police Station, said they got a call at 9:30 p.m. regarding the presence of a gun-wielding individual in Sitio Silangan 1 in Barangay Tejero, who was later identified as Santiago Yu alias Tiago.

The Waterfront Police Station sent police sergeants Jennifer Pal Torregosa, Jundy Flores, Junrel Dublin, and Mark Anthony Dela Victoria to the scene right away.

However, when they asked the suspect to surrender, he shot at them instead.

The suspect then fled by climbing over houses and jumping into a creek, enabling the police to lose sight of him.

Later at around 11 p.m. during a hot pursuit operation, somebody informed the Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) personnel that Tiago was spotted in Sitio Tevil.

The SWAT members immediately went to the area and found Tiago there, but the latter fired at them once more, prompting them to shoot the culprit in return.

Tiago died after being hit in the right side of his body, with the bullet exiting on his left shoulder.

According to Yango, Tiago was also involved in a shooting incident that claimed the life of his opponent last Saturday, July 13.

It was also found that Tiago had just been released from the Cebu City Jail after being arrested for illegal drugs.

"Mamirahay ni sa ilang lugar sa Tejero. Gani ang akung deputy hapit ma disgrasya ani niya sa dihang gi respondehan ni siya, pagkablit sa armas wala lang makabuto kay kun naka buto man gani to madisgrasya pud to, dili ni basta-basta mo surrender kay mosukol gyud ni siya," Yango said.

(He was a hitman in Tejero. Actually, my deputy was on the verge of death; fortunately, the gun jammed when he pulled the trigger. He would put up a fight and won’t give up easily).

The police recovered from the crime scene a .38 improvised revolver loaded with three live rounds and a coin purse containing a pack of alleged shabu. (AYB, TPT)