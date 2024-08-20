Armed man nabbed in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City

A MAN who was previously detained for illegal drugs was again arrested for possessing an illegal firearm at 9:20 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2024.

The suspect, Ruben Panugaling Geloca, 48, yielded a .38 revolver with two live rounds when the authorities searched his residence in Sitio Bugnay 2, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, by virtue of a search warrant issued by Judge Marlon Moneva of Regional Trial Court branch 74 in Cebu City.

The police operation was headed by Labangon Police Station Chief Major Eraño Regidor.

Regidor said they applied for a search warrant receiving several complaints against Geloca for carrying a gun. (AYB, TPT)