Armed person nabbed in Barangay Mabolo

A 22-year-old man was arrested for carrying a gun in a mall in North Reclamation Area, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City around 9 p.m. on Friday, November 24, 2023.

The suspect was identified as Rex Milagrosa Pallares 22, a resident of Sitio Agustin in the said barangay.

The operatives of Mabolo Police Station under the command of their chief, Police Major Eraño Regidor, immediately responded after receiving a call from the establishment’s security guard about an armed person strolling in the area.

When the police arrived, the suspect was still in the vicinity and was taken into custody.

Taken from him were a .22 revolver with two live bullets and 10 grams of suspected shabu worth P68,000.

Regidor stated that a number of people, including residents and jeepney passengers, had complained about the suspect, accusing him of breaking into their homes and stealing valuables, respectively.

The policeman claimed that most of his victims were mall workers, whom he held up as they were going home in the evening. (AYB, TPT)