Around 2K school personnel to receive P10K Christmas bonus

AROUND 2,000 public school teachers and non-teaching personnel in Mandaue City are in for a jolly Christmas celebration as the City Government has already started preparing for the distribution of their P10,000 Christmas bonus.

The city aims to complete the distribution before the Christmas break to ensure that everyone receives their bonus on time.

City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, education committee chairman, said Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, that they had already passed a resolution, during the city council’s session on Monday, Nov. 20, requesting the local finance committee to issue a certificate of budget and begin the procedures needed for the cash bonus distribution.

The incentive, given annually, came from the city’s existing ordinance granting financial grants to public teachers and school personnel who served as the second mothers of children at school, Sanchez said.

He said the fund for the bonus is part of the city’s annual budget.

Mandaue has around 2,000 public school teachers and non-teaching personnel from primary and secondary schools, based on the data from the Department of Education (DepEd)-Division of Mandaue.

Sanchez said each beneficiary would be entitled to P10,000 cash, and they aim to release it before Christmas break so teachers could use it to spend time with their families during the holidays.

Based on DepEd’s calendar of activities for the school year 2023-2024, the Christmas break will begin on Dec. 18, and will end on Jan. 2, 2024. Classes will resume on Jan. 3 next year.

Sanchez said the distribution would be held at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex.