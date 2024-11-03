Around 40 tons of trash collected

OVER 38 tons of garbage were collected during the 2024 Kalagkalag clean-up drive held by the Department of Public Services (DPS) at various cemeteries across Cebu City from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2024.

The DPS reported that the largest amount of solid waste collected came from the Calamba Public Cemetery, totaling 9.6 tons.

This was followed by Queen City Memorial Gardens with 4.8 tons and Carreta Public Cemetery with 3.8 tons.

Additional collections

included:

* Cebu Veteran’s Cemetery: 2.94 tons

* Pardo Public Cemetery: 2.88 tons

* Cebu Memorial Park (Cempark): 2.88 tons

* Talamban Public Cemetery: 2.4 tons

* Cabantan Public Cemetery: 2.5 tons

* Cebu Chinese Cemetery: 2.16 tons

* Doña Pepang Cemetery:

2 tons

The DPS said it will continue its cleanup drive and after care at the various cemeteries until Monday, Nov. 4, in accordance with the executive order of Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

During the same period in 2022, the Cebu Environmental Sanitation and Enforcement Team collected around 1,000 tons of garbage left by the public during their visit to the cemeteries. Most of the garbage was biodegradable wastes. / EHP