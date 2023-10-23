ARQ-2001 beats Bayfront-90/97, wins SHAABAA title

THE ARQ-2001 showed immense grit and resiliency, digging deep to come back from a 15-point second-period deficit to defeat the favored Bayfront Hotel-90/97, 59-56, in Game 2 to capture the Division A championship in the 26th Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) basketball tournament on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 at the Magis Eagles Arena.

Things looked bleak for 2001 as 90-97 took control of the game in the second canto, surging in front, 36-21, before settling for a 38-27 halftime lead. However, the team of sports patron Jason Arquisola showed signs of life, cutting the deficit down to two, 47-45, heading to the last period of action.

The fourth canto saw 2001 make timely adjustments and pull off all the stops to eventually put them on top in the game’s waning moments before taking the victory and completing the 2-0 finals sweep.

Josef Rey Reoma had 21 points to lead 2001’s charge to the title. Arquisola had 11 points, 11 rebounds and eight steals.

It was a sorry loss for 90-97, which appeared to be the odds-on favorite to win the Division A crown after topping the elimination round. Roderick Mangubat had 15 points to pace 90-97. Walter Ong put up 13 markers.