ARQ-2001 takes 1-0 lead over Bayfront Hotel-90/97

THE ARQ-2001 is now just a victory away from claiming the championship in Division A of the 26th Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association basketball tournament, as it escaped with a 49-43 win over the Bayfront Hotel-90/97 in Game 1 of the finals last Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at the Magis Eagles Arena.

Mark Hing led 2001 with 11 points, but it was Sandeep Naidu who had the most impact with his double-double of 10 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Team skipper Jason Arquisola was also all over the place, compiling nine points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Moreover, it was 2001’s steady defense that kept 90-97 at bay as the veterans managed to make just 29 percent of their shots from the field.

Team 2001 led by a comfortable margin, 45-31, heading to the final canto, but 90-97 tried to make the game more interesting down the stretch. However, 2001 held steady to snatch the series-opening victory.

Walter Ong had 10 points to lead 90-97. However, the team’s top guns fell silent. Many-time MVP Dave Lim had just seven points but grabbed 17 rebounds, while Chad Go and Roderick Mangubat had just two points each.

Team 2001 will try to complete the title run in Game 2 on Sunday at the same venue.