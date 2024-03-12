ARQ Builders rule MPBA Season 2

THE ARQ Builders completed their climb to the top of the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Season 2 by toppling the Artera Builders, 82-77, in the finals to hoist the championship trophy last Sunday at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

After a solid first period that saw them lead by only six, 24-18, the ARQ squad of businessman and sportsman Jason Arquisola steadily built their momentum and raised their advantage to 13, 41-28, at halftime.

From that point on, ARQ continued their barrage and led by as many as 23, 74-51, in the fourth period before a late rally by Artera brought the deficit down to a decent number.

Former Cebu City Sharks ace Ian Ortega led ARQ with 29 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals, and was named the Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).

John Villabrille added 14 markers, seven boards, and two dimes, while former University of San Jose-Recoletos stud Jose Tabaloc added 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists, four steals, and two blocks. Ryan Edward Llanos chipped in 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting, including two makes from beyond the arc.

Rey Gonzaga and Dennise dela Cerna had 21 markers each for Artera. / JNP