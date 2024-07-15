ARQ Builders thwart Pure Fit Cebu to capture MCBL Season 10 championship

THE ARQ Builders are back on top of the Metro Cebu Basketball League after they captured the championship with an 85-82 win over the Pure Fit Cebu, in a thrilling finale to Season 10 last Saturday, July 13, 2024, at the packed Cebu City Sports Institute.

The team of businessman and sportsman Jason Arquisola had to scratch and claw for the win as they trailed early on before grabbing the upper hand in the second period, 52-37, thanks to a 30-11 blast.

Pure Fit Cebu, though, did not relent and kept on fighting back. They even had a shot at tying the game after ARQ’s Ajing Dimataga was slapped a technical foul for taunting Pure Fit’s Acer Go with only 13.1 seconds left in the game.

Unfortunately, Go’s nerves got the best of him, and he missed the free throw. Pure Fit had one last shot at grabbing the win as they forced a turnover on the ensuing possession. However, Jeff Gudes’s layup was swatted away by Miguel Tabaloc and Carmelo Cabalhug sealed the win and the championship for ARQ by making two free throws.

Jude Betonio was named the Finals MVP as he tallied 16 points, two rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. Tommy Ugsimar added 11 points.

The title was ARQ’s second in the MCBL, trailing only Sherilin, which has three.

Jeff Gudes led Pure Fit with 24 points, seven boards, and six assists. (JNP)