ARQ cries foul after fighter gets KOed in ‘extra time’ of Round 1

ARQ Sports Promotions filed a complaint to the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) after the controversial knockout loss of Ramil Macado in the hands of Lorenz Dumam-ag in their World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental flyweight contest in the main event of “Engkwentro 13” last May 1, 2024 at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex.

“I am writing to you to formally request for a thorough review of the fight on the grounds that it has exceeded the standard time of three minutes per round in a pro boxing match and somehow put the life of our boxer at risk in that terribly dangerous situation,” wrote ARQ Sports Promotions head Jason Arquisola in a letter addressed to GAB chairman Richard Clarin.

Upon video review, Dumam-ag knocked down Macado with a flurry of punches near the end of the opening round. However, the round continued and reached almost four minutes. This gave Dumam-ag the opportunity to knock Macado down for the second time and finally finish him off with a solid right to the head.

“Based on our own video recording, there’s only four seconds left when Dumam-ag first scored a knockdown against Macado. To our surprise, the match went on a bit longer that it even reached a total time of nearly four minutes, 55 seconds beyond the allotted three-minute frame in every round to be exact. [This] resulted [in] Macado suffering two more knockdowns before the official stoppage by referee Danrex Tapdasan. The customary clapper signal to warn the boxers of the last 10 seconds in a round wasn’t even carried out,” wrote Arquisola. “Such crucial lapse and gross neglect of duty by the timekeepers has placed Macado in a huge disadvantage and above all, in grave danger. Had the bout been stopped on time, it would have been a completely different story. Macado could have been saved by the bell and gain much needed time to recover.”

Arquisola hopes that GAB will take immediate action on the issue.

“I am well aware of the Games and Amusement Board’s high standards in ensuring the welfare of the country’s professional boxers, always advocating for their health and safety. Unfortunately, the negligence of the timekeepers is contrary to the basic tenets that are being uphold by your esteemed organization,” wrote Arquisola. “In view of this, may I formally ask your good office to conduct an immediate review of the video recorded fight between Macado and Dumam-ag. I fervently hope and pray that this issue will be resolved and the erring parties be sanctioned, when it is warranted, under GAB’s existing rules and regulations.”

Dumam-ag remained undefeated with 10-0-1 with seven knockouts, while Macado suffered his first career defeat and fell to 8-1 with four knockouts.

Meanwhile, former world champion Vic Saludar just needed 37 seconds to end Thai Sanchai Yotboon’s night with a first round knockout to win the vacant WBO Oriental minimumweight strap in the co-main event.

Saludar connected with a solid right straight that dropped Yootboon to the canvass. Yootboon was dazed and failed to beat referee Rey Caitom’s 10-count.

Saludar is 24-6 with 14 knockouts, while Yootboon is 14-8 with nine knockouts.

In the undercard, Ian Abne (11-0-1, 4 KOs) won the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) minimumweight belt with a lopsided unanimous decision win over Darwin Boyones (6-4, 4 KOs) in an exciting contest, former world title challenger Casey Morton-Croft (13-4-3, 4 KOs) won by a clear unanimous decision win over Thai Peeyalux Sanpokang (6-2, 5 KOs) in a women’s special attraction fight, Carlo Diaz VII (4-2, 1 KO) defeated Riel Gabunilas (3-0) by unanimous decision, Ramil Roda (4-1-2, 2 KO) demolished Isagani Saludar (3-4, 2 KOs) in the second round, John Ver Espra (3-3, 2 KOs) outlasted Raffie Jamero (2-2, 1 KO) by unanimous decision and Jhon Magos (3-0, 2 KOs) scored a third round technical knockout of Grant Elorza (2-5-3, 1 KO). / EKA