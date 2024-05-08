ARQ fighters try luck in Japan

UNDEFEATED prospects Rodex Piala and Yerroge Gura are seeing action in Japan in separate events next month.

“We are grateful for another opportunity to fight in Japan to showcase what our boxers can do. Both Rodex Piala and Yerroge Gura are training tirelessly for their regional title opportunities in Japan. Both opponents are top Japanese prospects. We expect a tough fight for both our boxers. With what they are showing now on training, we are confident we will be able to show the fruits of our labor during the fights and come out on top,” ARQ Sports’ Roger Potot said.

Piala challenges World Boxing Organization Asia Pacific featherweight champion Kenji Fujita on June 1, 2024 at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

Piala is 10-0 with a knockout, while Fujita is 6-0 with three knockouts.

On the other hand, Gura locks horns with Ayamu Sano for the vacant World Boxing Council Youth super flyweight belt on June 22 at the Twin Messe in Shizuoka.

Gura is fresh from a unanimous-decision win over Kier Clenton Espere last March 8 in Masbate.

Gura is 8-0-1 with three knockouts, while Sano is 8-0-1 with four knockouts. / EKA