ARQ routs Oninz Trading in MCBL

THE ARQ Builders tore down Oninz Trading, 98-70, to remain unbeaten in the Metro Cebu Basketball League Season 10 on May 26, 2024, at the City Sports Club Cebu basketball court.

The ARQ Builders, led by the dynamic Ian Ortega, had a challenging start in the first period, trailing by three, 26-23. However, they swiftly turned the tide in the second with a 28-14 run, catapulting them to an 11-point lead, 51-40, at halftime.

From there, there was no turning back for ARQ, as it built the lead until the final buzzer. Ortega nearly had a triple-double with 20 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. Jude Betonio had 13 points, while sharpshooter Ryan Edward Llanos chipped in 12 markers, going 4-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, the Artera Builders also moved to 3-0 with a 108-73 rout of JSJS Mountain Resort. Artera pounced on their opponents early and zoomed off to a 51-34 halftime lead, a deficit their foes could never recover from.

Tomy Bubuli, Mike Parilla, Dunn Labata, and Paul Sungahid had 12 points each for the former MCBL champs.

Lastly, WELEC Trucking Services pulled away in the fourth canto to defeat the Sikatuna’s Mirror of the World, 96-87. It was a nip-and-tuck match, with WELEC clinging to a 79-78 lead with five minutes remaining in the ballgame. However, WELEC found its second wind and ended the game with a 17-9 run to take its second win in three games.

Former University of San Carlos sniper Kevin Oleodo had 21 points to lead WELEC to victory and improved their record to 2-1. / JNP