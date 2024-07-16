ARQ-Tatay Rudy's trounces UP Legends to claim UP Cebu alumni hoops crown

THE ARQ Builders Tatay Rudy's team claimed the top spot in the University of the Philippines Cebu Alumni Basketball League, securing the Season 3 championship with a decisive 68-50 victory over the UP Legends in the finals last Saturday, July 13, 2024, at the Sacred Heart Center basketball court.

Supported by sportsmen and businessmen Jason Arquisola, Erwin Ngo of Dynacast, Kenneth Cadungog of Simple Blends, and Rocky Alcoseba of RUS, Tatay Rudy's leveraged their exceptional defense to neutralize the Legends' star players.

Their defensive prowess was evident as they held the Legends to just 33 percent shooting. The season's Most Valuable Player, Ric dela Rosa, was restricted to six points, while leading scorer Junie Alejandro managed only nine points on 3-of-16 shooting.

Tatay Rudy's set the pace from the beginning, establishing a 15-6 lead after the first quarter. Although the Legends fought back to narrow the gap to 27-20 by halftime, Finals MVP Donald Guia and Rene Abcede led a scoring surge in the third quarter, pushing the lead to 43-32 entering the final period.

Guia delivered an outstanding performance with 19 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two blocked shots. Gilbeys Cabrera contributed 14 points and six rebounds.

This championship marks Tatay Rudy's second title in the last three seasons of the tournament, which pits UP Cebu alumni against one another. The victory also served as a redemption for the team after their semifinal exit last season. (JNP)