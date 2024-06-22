ARQ’s Gura faces Sano for WBC Youth belt

Undefeated Cebuano prospect Yerroge Gura is fighting the biggest fight of his promising career today, June 23, 2024, as he faces Japanese Ayamu Sano for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth super flyweight belt at the Twin Messe in Shizuoka, Japan.

Gura is one of the highly-touted up-and-comers from ARQ Boxing and a will would most likely earn him a spot in the world rankings.

The 21-year-old Gura turned pro at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in a bubble event in Mandaue City. He outclassed Steve Noblefranca by unanimous.

He then dominated the local boxing scene with wins over former world title challenger Jeffrey Galero, Anthony Gilbuela and Audie Dacue.

Gura is coming off a unanimous decision win over Kier Clenton Espere last March 8, 2024 in Masbate.

Sano, on the other hand, is also as promising as Gura. He turned pro in 2021 and is also 21 years old.

Sano’s first pro fight ended up in a majority decision with Masashi Tokihiro. He was very busy the following year and won all his five fights against fellow Japanese opponents in Japan.

Sano got his first true test last year when he faced tough Filipino Romeo Tenorio. He knocked out Tenorio in two rounds.

Sano also fought another Pinoy in his latest outing and knocked out veteran Mateo Handig in the first round in Nagoya.

Gura and Sano had identical weights in yesterday’s weigh-in at 114.6 pounds.

They also have similar pro records. Gura is 8-0-1 with three knockouts, while Sano is 8-0-1 with four knockouts. / EKA