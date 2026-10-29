Arquedo: Enforce waste rules

BARANGAY Mabolo Captain Daniel Francis Arguedo has urged the Cebu City Government to adopt his barangay’s waste management system as a model, saying strict enforcement of existing segregation rules, not heavier penalties, is key to solving the City’s growing garbage problem.

“Focus on strict implementation,” Arguedo said.

He estimated that Mabolo diverts 60 to 70 percent of its garbage from landfills through segregation, partnerships with junk shops and the reuse of discarded materials, leaving about 30 percent for disposal.

The figure has not been verified independently through waste-generation and disposal data. Arguedo said the barangay records recovered materials by counting sacks and weighing them at facilities in the Mabolo-Mandaue area.

How the system works

Unlike Subangdaku in Mandaue City, which maintains a large centralized waste storage facility, Mabolo works with junk shops that buy the recyclables collected in the barangay.

Arguedo said this allows the barangay recover materials without needing a large area for storage and processing. It also does not depend on a single junk shop, since several establishments accept recyclables.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, soft and hard plastics, and other materials the shops accept are separated and sold.

Damaged or contaminated plastics that the shops reject are run through a shredder, mixed with other materials and used as filling beneath sidewalks being restored in the barangay. Branches, leaves and other yard waste go through the same shredder.

Broken glass that junk shops will not buy is collected separately. Chicken bones and other residual waste are sent to the landfill.

Call for city action

Arguedo said the City’s support is essential if other barangays are to adopt similar practices. He urged the mayor to set a clear policy on segregation and apply collection rules consistently, including against establishments and institutions that fail to segregate properly.

He questioned whether schools follow segregation requirements in practice, despite claims that their waste has already been segregated.

He noted that Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, and local segregation rules already provide a legal framework. Higher penalties, he argued, would accomplish little if authorities do not enforce existing provisions.

He also asked city officials to support environmental initiatives regardless of political affiliation, citing City Councilor Joel Garganera, chairperson of the Committee on Environment, as one of the officials working on waste concerns. He called on the media and online content creators to help hold government leaders accountable.

Arguedo said responsibility for the garbage problem should be shared by the City Government, barangays and residents, particularly as plastic consumption continues to add to the volume of waste.

Support from others

Representatives of Pagtambayayong Hope Minor also backed Mabolo’s practices and encouraged other barangays to visit and learn how the system works. A representative said Mabolo shows that waste can be managed through relatively simple measures at the barangay level.

The group acknowledged that improvements are still needed but said the barangay-wide effort could be a starting point for other communities.

Garganera described the initiative as a practical approach that requires commitment, cooperation and a willingness to accept criticism.

He acknowledged that waste management remains a collective failure and said stakeholders should work together instead of dismissing new initiatives because of criticism.

Tree-cutting request

Arguedo also said he accepted the City’s decision not to approve a request to cut a tree in Mabolo for an electrification project, calling it part of his responsibility to protect the environment.

He said broader support and consistent enforcement would be needed to replicate Mabolo’s approach across Cebu City. / CAV