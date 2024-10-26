Art and community united tops artfest 2024

The TOPS ArtFest 2024 blossomed with life from Oct. 17 to 20, drawing artists, collectors and art lovers of Cebu into a whirlwind of creativity. This gathering was alive with hands-on workshops, thought-provoking talks and stunning displays by celebrated masters, turning the event into a true celebration of Philippine artistry that left everyone buzzing with inspiration.

With 200 artists showcasing larger-than-life exhibitions, the festival became a grand showcase of the country’s art scene, blending Cebu’s traditional realism with contemporary works from across the region.

Artists

Artist Adeste Deguilmo described being part of the ArtFest’s highlight and centerpiece as a dream come true. Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the grand unveiling of “LAMDAG: Apotheosis of Cebu” marked one of the festival’s first events, setting the tone for what was to come. “I haven’t seen the painting in the past nine years,” the artist shared in an interview at the TOPS Media Center.

As he recounted the journey of creating his art, it became clear how deeply personal this work is to him. He recounted his creative process by searching for a subject that embodies epic grandeur, often contemplating philosophical questions that fuel his creativity. “First, I sketch from my imagination in pencil. Then, I find a model dressed in costume and that person must bring to life what I’ve envisioned on paper. I take countless photos and afterward, I redraw everything, searching for that perfect figure,” he explained.

Despite the painstaking process, the life-size painting transcends mere technique; it speaks volumes about history, art and heritage. This piece stands as a heartfelt tribute to the Cebuanos, reflecting their stories and struggles. In a time filled with change and growth, the artwork invites viewers to ponder a profound question: Who are we as Cebuanos? Through his work, Adeste not only celebrates the past but also encourages a deeper connection to identity and community.

In addition to Deguilmo’s remarkable work, the TOPS Artfest showcased a diverse array of artistic talent that celebrated collaboration and community.

Florentino’s Art Gallery brought a unique twist to the festival with father-daughter pairs of collaborative art, featuring the dynamic duo of Normandia and Paredes, along with the creative synergy of Impas.

Qube Gallery was another standout at the event, dedicated to promoting Filipino artists and their contributions to the art world. KalawakanSpacetime made a significant impact with their installation titled “Mycelial,” a collaborative web art piece built on the foundation of friendship and mutual support among Visayan artists.

Other notable artists included Lean Reboja, Happy Garaje and the Orange Project, alongside a host of other award-winning creators.

Activities

The ArtFest was truly like no other as it transformed the venue’s three levels into a dynamic artistic journey. The ground floor buzzed with interactive exhibits and hands-on projects. Visitors encountered the James Doran Webb Installation and the art activities at Arté Feast by Artsy Social Club and the ANINAW Collective. Meanwhile, the Souvenir Shop offered tie-dye and cyanotype printing. Creative workshops included Sweet Alchemy’s DIY bag charms and Alishan Milk Tea’s floral glass cup designs, capped off by a “Paint a Portrait” session at the Tipsy Hut.

The second floor focused on personalized craft workshops. Ten Izakaya featured “Mold Your Own Treasure,” 10 Dove Street explored floral basket designs and Narra Table guided attendees in leather embedding. Each workshop demonstrated the art of turning everyday materials into unique creations.

The top floor housed an exhibition area that displayed fine art, sparking reflection and conversation. The Hostel Honeycomb offered a calming session on crafting intention and affirmation candles, providing a meditative experience. The Hostel Honeycomb itself stood as a central landmark outside the main exhibit spaces, serving as a restful retreat and networking spot for artists and attendees alike.