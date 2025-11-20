Art fair tackles themes of disaster, corruption, healing

Art amid calamity

In one corner, a work that speaks the language of loss: James Donn-Webb’s pieces carried the trace of Typhoon Tino, where the damage to his studio was visible. Those fingerprints of adversity did not make the work pitiable; rather, they made it honest. In other areas, paintings and installations burst off the walls with fierce energy. Artists expressed their anger through vibrant colors, standing against the betrayal of public trust and the indifference that makes disasters worse because of greed.

The art fair didn’t shy away from discussing corruption, but it created for these artists a space for open dissent. “Crocodylus corruptus biped” was an artistic expression featured at the fair where both artists and viewers were encouraged to paint on the crocodiles as they confronted the forces damaging the nation. They expressed their anger not just for show, but to turn that outrage into awareness. In this democracy, art has become a civic instrument.