Art for the heart: Chong Hua Mandaue’s art exhibit for a cause

”Once again we stand as witness to the growing art culture of Cebu. We say that in Medicine it is important also to have art. Research has shown that there is value in creativity in art in the healing of our patients especially with their mental and even their physical health,” said Abalos in a speech.

Featuring over 180 artworks contributed by 86 talented artists from Cebu, Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue firmly believes that art is needed in medicine. Hosting this annual art exhibit, the hospital ensures that a substantial portion of the proceeds goes directly to the charity’s beneficiaries, particularly funding heart surgeries for the underprivileged in society.

With this arrangement, 70 percent of the proceeds from the artwork sales directly benefit the contributing artists, recognizing their talent and hard work. Meanwhile, 30 percent of the proceeds are allocated to support the Hearts of Gold Foundation.

The artists featured in the exhibit come from diverse backgrounds, including students, architects, doctors, nurses and more. Notably, the collective includes members from Friday Group Sessionistas, Arkisketchers, Art Portal, Artkada, USC Fine Arts students, as well as individual artists from Cebu.

The art on display showcases a wide range of mediums including watercolor, acrylic, oil and more. The paintings beautifully capture various aspects of Filipino religious life, religious themes, landscapes, seascapes, flowers, birds and special units, reflecting the rich diversity of artistic expression within the community.

Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue’s assistant medical director, Dr. Belinda N. Panares also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the artists and attendees of the event, emphasizing the importance of their support in achieving the hospital’s mission. She hopes for continued success with the hospital’s art exhibit and aims to sell numerous artworks throughout the year to provide vital support to the most vulnerable members of society — the last, the least and the lost.

Tina Marie Gandionco, both an art exhibit organizer and an artist herself, in collaboration with the Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue House Staff Association, has triumphantly inaugurated the hospital’s 11th physical exhibit. The exhibit is open for viewing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. S