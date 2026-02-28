Art from the ocean floor

TEXT AND PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA
In Barangay Sabang on Olanggo Island, Lapu-Lapu City, mornings begin with the careful clinking of seashells in woven baskets. For the women of the AKO-Babae Federation, the sea is more than a horizon; it is their livelihood.
They gather sungasig, sigay, nasa, scallop and sihi shells, purchased from fisherfolk in Olanggo and nearby Bohol. Under the sun, the shells are dried, and some are lightly burned over a stove to remove impurities before being cleaned and prepared. Plain surfaces are then painted in bright colors.
Inside their homes, which double as small workshops, the women sit together to thread, arrange and assemble each piece by hand. Scattered shells are transformed into souvenirs and home decorations shaped by creativity and persistence.
Each finished product sells for P150 to P1,200, depending on size and detail. In souvenir stores near the Mactan Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City, prices increase by about P100, reflecting retail markups for tourists.
Through sun, salt and steady work, the women turn shells into handicrafts that provide income for their families. Each piece reflects the role of community networks and coastal resources in sustaining livelihoods on the island.