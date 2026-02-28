Art from the ocean floor

TEXT AND PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA

In Barangay Sabang on Olanggo Island, Lapu-Lapu City, mornings begin with the careful clinking of seashells in woven baskets. For the women of the AKO-Babae Federation, the sea is more than a horizon; it is their livelihood.

They gather sungasig, sigay, nasa, scallop and sihi shells, purchased from fisherfolk in Olanggo and nearby Bohol. Under the sun, the shells are dried, and some are lightly burned over a stove to remove impurities before being cleaned and prepared. Plain surfaces are then painted in bright colors.