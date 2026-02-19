Art gallery to reopen after ‘modernization’

THE Lapu-Lapu Gallery, a small exhibition space within the Lapu-Lapu Shrine complex in Mactan, Cebu, is set to reopen in March following a P1 million modernization funded by the Department of Tourism (DOT).

Garry Lao, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Tourism Office, said the renovated gallery will feature upgraded facilities and displays dedicated to local heritage, including arnis sticks and

shell crafts.

The interior redesign, which began in late 2025, aims to provide a more vibrant environment while preserving the city’s cultural identity.

Visitors can explore a curated collection of homegrown products, such as pan bisaya, alongside paintings, sculptures, and digital works by local artists.

Lao said former DOT Central Visayas Director Judy Gabato suggested allocating DOT funds for the city’s art facility after attending the Noreak Exhibit at the gallery in July 2025.

Renovations to the gallery’s interior began in December 2025 and were designed to create a lively space for artists and a better overall experience for visitors.

Despite a temporary closure for renovations, the gallery saw steady visitor growth from February to November 2025. Visitor numbers peaked in November, with 226 attendees (22.6 percent), driven largely by benchmarking activities.

Other high months included October, with 144 visitors (14.4 percent) during the Korean Paint Exhibit, and February, with 129 visitors (12.9 percent) from school

field trips.

The gallery is scheduled to reopen by the second week of March, following the completion of final touches.

Alongside the revamped gallery, tourism officials plan to launch a circuit tour during the opening, following a preview conducted in January during the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026.

The tour will highlight key sites in Lapu-Lapu City, including the Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City Hall for artist meet-and-greets and showcases of traditional crafts such as kulit art, seashell crafts and guitar making. / DPC