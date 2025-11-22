Art in the eye of the storm: The works of Anthony Fermin, Anton Quisumbing

Painting with urethane for the first time challenged him technically and emotionally. Urethane, a high-durability paint typically used in automotive applications, demanded a level of precision he wasn’t used to. “I was nervous because urethane allows no room for errors,” he explained. ‘Once the brush leaves the surface, you can’t erase it. You have to work in seconds, milliseconds, because it dries instantly.”

The result is “Strings of Home,” a visual narrative of Cebu’s identity. He incorporated symbols deeply tied to Cebuano life such as guitars, fire, local scenery and silhouettes of people into the bike’s body.

“The guitar represents Cebu’s heritage in guitar-making and our love for music,” he shared.

“The fire symbolizes light and strength, that we still stand despite everything.”

Landmarks like the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, Magellan’s Cross and the Mactan Channel emerge within the design, woven delicately like whispered memories etched into paint.

“Cebu is known to be a very rich city that preserves the culture inherited from its forefathers,” shared Fermin.

For him, the title embodies faith and unity, yet the story does not end with the canvas. Behind the motorcycle lies a continuation of his vision, a parallel painting where the artist’s true voice thrives.

“If the canvas hangs on a wall at home, it belongs only there,” he explained. “But the painting continues on the bike. Wherever the rider journeys, they carry Cebu with them.”

Strings symbolize music, connection and community, according to Fermin. “God is protecting us. We have faith that God has been our great protector who always saves us from all the trials we are facing throughout the years,” he added.

Fermin’s paintings are known for their expressive, vibrant strokes, exploring themes of faith, transformation and Filipino resilience — fitting themes given the recent calamities. His artworks have been hung side by side with those of legends like Vicente Manansala, Jose Joya, Fernando Amorsolo and more.

‘The Da Vinci’

Quisumbing infuses classical art into modern engineering. For him, the project fulfilled a lifelong fascination with motorcycles and craftsmanship.

“As an artist, you always imagine how you want something to look,” he said. “It’s in our nature to customize, to express.”

His work, “The ‘Da Vinci’,” is inspired by Renaissance ornamentation, such as acanthus leaf scrolls seen in the Bible, cathedrals and churches. The homage to the Age of Enlightenment is even more visible in the gold engravings on the exhaust pipes.

He also chose olive green as one of the palettes for a symbolic reason: “Olive green is biblical. It represents hope, renewal and new beginnings,” he noted. “I am giving new life to the motorcycle.”

“Da Vinci’s drawings were precursors of the modern combustion engine — so this design is both a tribute and a bridge between eras.”

He wanted a union of old-world elegance and contemporary engineering: “I wanted something I had never seen — something I would personally want,” he said. “Carbon fiber combined with classical art. An homage between antiquity and technology.”