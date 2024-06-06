Arter builders crush Welec in MCBL

FORMER champions Artera Builders crushed WELEC Trucking Services, 106-78, to nab its fourth win in a row in the Metro Cebu Basketball League Season 10 on June 1, 2024 at the Roadstar Sports Gym in Cebu City.

Artera uncorked a massive 31-13 blast in the third to take complete control of the lead, establishing a 77-52 cushion heading to the fourth after being up by only seven at halftime, 46-39.

Christian Rivera had 22 points to lead the team of businessman Arnold Quilaton, while Jerome Napao had 21 markers. Mike Parilla chipped in 18 points.

In other matches, Sikatuna’s Mirror of the World pulled off a 91-82 win over Oninz Trading. It was a close game until Sikatuna’s Mirror dominated the fourth to emerge victorious.

Fletcher Galvez and Mac Diaz registered double-doubles, with the former getting 22 points and 10 rebounds, while the latter added 20 points and 10 boards.

Meanwhile, the reigning champions, Sherilin Gremlinz, evened their record at 2-2 with a 102-94 win over Winzen’s Café. Emmanuel Villamor exploded for 30 points and 14 rebounds, while Rex Tuazon had 17 markers for Sherilin.

Lastly, Pure Fit Cebu defeated JKV Enterprises 89-84. Acer Go had 23 points to lift Pure Fit to their third win in four games. / JNP