Arthaland ratifies P2.5B land deal

ARTHALAND Corp. said its board has ratified the P2.51 billion acquisition by subsidiary Furusato Land Corp. of a 50 percent stake in 14 parcels of land along Banilad Road, Cebu City.

The transaction, previously disclosed in August, was purchased from multiple sellers. The board also approved P45 million in cash dividends for holders of Arthaland Preferred Shares Series D (ALCPD) at P7.50 per share.

The dividends will be paid on Dec. 3, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 13. Arthaland said the dividends will be sourced from unrestricted retained earnings as of Sept. 30, 2025. / KOC